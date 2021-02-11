ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) PT Raised to $36.00

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $20.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.65% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on ESSA Pharma from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ESSA Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EPIX traded up $9.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.65. 2,421,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,633. ESSA Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $32.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average of $8.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.63 million, a P/E ratio of -26.53 and a beta of 1.96.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Caxton Corp bought a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,725,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB bought a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $1,869,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ESSA Pharma by 175.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 220,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

