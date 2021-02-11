ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $32.22

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $32.22 and last traded at $28.83, with a volume of 18267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.37.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EPIX shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of ESSA Pharma from $9.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of ESSA Pharma from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a market cap of $877.59 million, a P/E ratio of -25.93 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.82.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts expect that ESSA Pharma Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,869,000. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its stake in ESSA Pharma by 5.9% during the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,573,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,654,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Corp acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the third quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 175.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 220,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,466,000. 63.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:EPIX)

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

