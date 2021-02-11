EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Get EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ESLOY traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,844. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.55. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a one year low of $48.79 and a one year high of $81.29.

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Wholesale segment engages in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of luxury and sports eyewear.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.