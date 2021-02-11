EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Short Interest Down 78.1% in January

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decrease of 78.1% from the January 14th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of ESLOY stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $80.41. 98,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,832. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 1 year low of $48.79 and a 1 year high of $81.29. The stock has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.55.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Societe Generale cut shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses & Readers. The Wholesale segment engages in the manufacture and wholesale distribution of luxury and sports eyewear.

