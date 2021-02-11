Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Hits $11.48

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.48 or 0.00024068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 48.8% higher against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $1.34 billion and approximately $2.16 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,790.41 or 0.03754411 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Entherfound (ETF) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

