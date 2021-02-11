Ethereum Gold Price Up 48.3% Over Last 7 Days (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 58.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. Ethereum Gold has a market capitalization of $416,931.78 and approximately $65.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Gold token can now be purchased for about $0.0206 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded up 48.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00058371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $529.72 or 0.01108283 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006264 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00054279 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,566.49 or 0.05369664 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00027062 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00019401 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 58.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00044311 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

About Ethereum Gold

Ethereum Gold is a token. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 tokens. Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

