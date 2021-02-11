Ethereum Meta (ETHM) Achieves Market Cap of $1.76 Million

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded up 103% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One Ethereum Meta token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Meta has a total market cap of $1.76 million and $7,203.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethereum Meta has traded up 110.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.20 or 0.00057450 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $510.14 or 0.01077626 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00054797 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006155 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 76.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004727 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,549.71 or 0.05386079 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00026683 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00019570 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00034165 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Token Profile

Ethereum Meta is a token. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 tokens. Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Meta’s official website is ethermeta.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Ethereum Meta Token Trading

Ethereum Meta can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Meta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Meta using one of the exchanges listed above.

