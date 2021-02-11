Ethereum Yield Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,675.00 (ETHY)

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 11th. Ethereum Yield has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $6,675.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethereum Yield has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ethereum Yield token can now be bought for $10.10 or 0.00021271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002106 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00052890 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $127.31 or 0.00268018 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.24 or 0.00103664 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.19 or 0.00078304 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00087409 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00063035 BTC.

Ethereum Yield Profile

Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000 tokens. Ethereum Yield’s official message board is docs.ethereumyield.farm . The official website for Ethereum Yield is ethereumyield.farm

Ethereum Yield Token Trading

Ethereum Yield can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

