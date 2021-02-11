Etherparty (FUEL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $117,082.00

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. Etherparty has a total market cap of $631,002.98 and approximately $117,082.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Etherparty has traded up 64.2% against the dollar. One Etherparty token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00060523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $525.49 or 0.01132977 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00057280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006426 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,544.73 or 0.05486502 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00027669 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.37 or 0.00020194 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 52.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003576 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00044329 BTC.

Etherparty Profile

Etherparty (CRYPTO:FUEL) is a token. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Etherparty is etherparty.com

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etherparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

