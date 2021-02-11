ETHplode Trading Down 28.6% This Week (ETHPLO)

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. ETHplode has a market cap of $56,247.11 and $100.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ETHplode coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ETHplode has traded 28.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00057570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $524.89 or 0.01091002 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00053406 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006073 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.56 or 0.05326363 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00026373 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00018924 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 71.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003946 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00033744 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

ETHplode Profile

ETHplode is a coin. ETHplode’s total supply is 49,884,047 coins and its circulating supply is 43,669,946 coins. ETHplode’s official website is ethplode.org . The Reddit community for ETHplode is /r/ETHplode and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling ETHplode

ETHplode can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHplode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ETHplode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

