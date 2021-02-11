Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Etsy were worth $10,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Etsy by 41.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,061,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $494,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,126 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth about $218,088,000. HMI Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth about $165,625,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $127,001,000 after acquiring an additional 43,218 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 3,387.6% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 533,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,852,000 after acquiring an additional 517,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $225.65 on Thursday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $239.47. The company has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a PE ratio of 125.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.53.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.59.

In related news, insider Jill Simeone sold 1,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.95, for a total transaction of $291,593.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,903.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 8,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.98, for a total transaction of $1,279,857.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,630,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,058 shares of company stock worth $13,171,634 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

