EUNO Hits One Day Trading Volume of $25,929.00 (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 39.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. In the last week, EUNO has traded 72.1% higher against the dollar. EUNO has a market capitalization of $11.40 million and approximately $25,929.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EUNO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.01 or 0.01032318 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000115 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000037 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 43.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,116,884,092 coins and its circulating supply is 6,116,884,747 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official website is www.euno.co.

Buying and Selling EUNO

EUNO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

