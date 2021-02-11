Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) Given Overweight Rating at Barclays

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ERRFY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. AlphaValue cut Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ERRFY remained flat at $$9.75 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,805. Eurofins Scientific has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $21.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.62.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. It offers testing and laboratory services for agroscience, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Benelux, France, Germany, North America, Nordic Region, UK and Ireland, and Other.

