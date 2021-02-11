Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ERRFY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Eurofins Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS ERRFY opened at $9.75 on Thursday. Eurofins Scientific has a one year low of $3.03 and a one year high of $21.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.62.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. It offers testing and laboratory services for agroscience, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Benelux, France, Germany, North America, Nordic Region, UK and Ireland, and Other.

