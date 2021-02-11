Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 95.2% from the January 14th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ERRFY has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Eurofins Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Eurofins Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS ERRFY traded up $5.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.25. The company had a trading volume of 6,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,805. Eurofins Scientific has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $21.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.63.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. It offers testing and laboratory services for agroscience, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Benelux, France, Germany, North America, Nordic Region, UK and Ireland, and Other.

