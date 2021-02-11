Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) PT Raised to $225.00 at Truist

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Truist from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 58.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EEFT. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities increased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Euronet Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.45.

Shares of EEFT traded up $1.13 on Thursday, hitting $142.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,352. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.59. Euronet Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $153.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 270.02 and a beta of 1.60.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business had revenue of $706.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Euronet Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrzej Olechowski sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $336,935.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 56,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.46, for a total value of $7,377,121.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,213 shares in the company, valued at $1,723,767.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,002 shares of company stock worth $20,596,511. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 74,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after buying an additional 16,773 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 29,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 3.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 64,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

