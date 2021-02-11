Euronext N.V. (ENX.PA) (EPA:ENX) PT Set at €101.00 by UBS Group

Euronext N.V. (ENX.PA) (EPA:ENX) has been assigned a €101.00 ($118.82) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.09% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Euronext N.V. (ENX.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €102.88 ($121.03).

ENX stock opened at €95.20 ($112.00) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €91.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is €94.68. Euronext N.V. has a 12-month low of €39.37 ($46.32) and a 12-month high of €61.35 ($72.18).

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe, Ireland, and Norway. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

