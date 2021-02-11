Evedo Trading Up 144.8% Over Last 7 Days (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 15.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. In the last seven days, Evedo has traded 144.8% higher against the US dollar. One Evedo coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000384 BTC on major exchanges. Evedo has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and $8.14 million worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00057963 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $520.38 or 0.01086384 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00054817 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006086 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,524.06 or 0.05269396 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 66.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00026397 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00019071 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00035971 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

About Evedo

Evedo is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,171,690 coins. The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co . Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Buying and Selling Evedo

Evedo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using US dollars.

