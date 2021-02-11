Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EVLO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

In other Evelo Biosciences news, Director David R. Epstein bought 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $51,282.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,932. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship bought 130,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,950,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVLO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 191.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 57.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 39.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 11.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,521 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:EVLO opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.24. Evelo Biosciences has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $19.93. The firm has a market cap of $766.17 million, a P/E ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.46.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a monoclonal microbial candidate, which is in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of psoriasis or atopic dermatitis.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.