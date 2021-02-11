Everett Harris & Co. CA Acquires 170,286 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 206.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,286 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Novartis were worth $23,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVS. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 4,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

NVS traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $91.86. The stock had a trading volume of 41,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,030. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $210.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. Novartis AG has a one year low of $69.18 and a one year high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $3.3784 dividend. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio is 38.36%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

