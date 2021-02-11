Everett Harris & Co. CA Boosts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 86.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,617 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 203.8% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $19,893,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $357.57. 122,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,286,676. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $360.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $347.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $324.89.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

