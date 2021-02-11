Everett Harris & Co. CA Boosts Stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 90,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,919,000 after buying an additional 19,183 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 19,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,987,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 239.2% during the 4th quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 40,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,271,000 after buying an additional 28,592 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 8,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000.

Shares of VUG stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $266.32. 17,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 965,640. The company’s 50 day moving average is $255.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.13. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $268.22.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

