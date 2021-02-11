Everett Harris & Co. CA Grows Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,566 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $1,866,000. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 14,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $665,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 24,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WFC shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

NYSE WFC traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,269,656. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.67. The firm has a market cap of $134.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $48.49.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

