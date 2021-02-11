Everett Harris & Co. CA Grows Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and comprises 2.2% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned about 0.17% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $122,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 234.6% during the 4th quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. now owns 5,806 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 381.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 69,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,315,000 after buying an additional 54,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $1.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $251.53. The company had a trading volume of 13,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,764. The company has a fifty day moving average of $255.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $284.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

