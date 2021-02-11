Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $11.07 Million Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $11,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $162.04. 18,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,002.19, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.37 and a 52 week high of $170.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.48.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

