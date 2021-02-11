Everett Harris & Co. CA Lowers Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,712 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $17,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,763,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,505,743,000 after buying an additional 4,192,617 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 7,732.8% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,462,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,630,000 after buying an additional 3,417,906 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,394,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,625,000 after buying an additional 1,865,244 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 21,997.0% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 1,859,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,352,000 after buying an additional 1,850,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,282,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,693,000 after buying an additional 1,660,055 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.73. 173,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,499,642. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $28.00 and a 12-month high of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $104.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.14.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 298,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $16,271,776.64. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 101,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $4,941,010.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,205,635 shares of company stock worth $61,683,007. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Wolfe Research downgraded The Charles Schwab from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.92.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

