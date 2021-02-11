Everett Harris & Co. CA Purchases 1,590 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 372,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 1.7% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned approximately 0.06% of Accenture worth $97,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Accenture by 94.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,635,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $187,665,000 after acquiring an additional 795,310 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Accenture by 74.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,336,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $302,037,000 after acquiring an additional 569,809 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $72,618,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Accenture by 87.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 619,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $139,816,000 after acquiring an additional 289,337 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 519,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,507,000 after purchasing an additional 210,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded up $1.95 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $258.89. 26,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,650. The company’s 50 day moving average is $255.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.25. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $271.18. The company has a market capitalization of $170.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

In other news, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $127,264,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.63, for a total value of $807,301.61. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,717,214 shares of company stock worth $155,795,198. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.58.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

