Everett Harris & Co. CA Purchases 189,256 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 641,166 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,256 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $33,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 236,289 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $12,382,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 111.6% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 491,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $25,750,000 after buying an additional 259,228 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Comcast by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,183,209 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $114,398,000 after buying an additional 465,306 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West increased its holdings in Comcast by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 238,204 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $12,482,000 after buying an additional 12,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 94,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,952,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a $62.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.85.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.65. 496,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,594,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.20. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $53.06.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

