Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 180 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total transaction of $202,625.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 27,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $728.77, for a total transaction of $19,968,298.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,887 shares of company stock worth $29,822,320 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.

Shares of BLK stock traded down $3.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $719.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,824. The company has a 50 day moving average of $727.83 and a 200 day moving average of $647.00. The stock has a market cap of $109.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.34 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $4.13 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 42.93%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

