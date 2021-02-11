Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 4,702 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 355,810 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,702 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 0.9% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $51,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in Walmart by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Walmart by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC increased its position in Walmart by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Tatro Capital LLC increased its position in Walmart by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in Walmart by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 648 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $1,504,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, January 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Walmart currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.28.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $144.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,488,762. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $407.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

