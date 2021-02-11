Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 47,895 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lowered its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 28.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,735 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 47,895 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $2,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,909,589 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $267,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,635 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.7% during the third quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 17,434,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $275,291,000 after buying an additional 1,240,558 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.7% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 7,001,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $110,557,000 after buying an additional 845,000 shares in the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $7,895,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $5,953,000. Institutional investors own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,019,283. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.77. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.38.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.72%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Evercore ISI raised Enterprise Products Partners from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

In other news, CEO Aj Teague bought 1,880 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.05 per share, for a total transaction of $35,814.00. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 4,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $76,880.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 10,905 shares of company stock valued at $213,546. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

