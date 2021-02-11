Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 59,200 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,852,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,200 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for 1.5% of Everett Harris & Co. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $86,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2,419.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 116,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 111,767 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $35,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 10.4% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.8% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 46,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Barclays upped their target price on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,073,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,721,734. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The company has a market capitalization of $282.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.34.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

