Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 722 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,417 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 722 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in FedEx by 73.5% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its stake in FedEx by 227.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 72.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX stock traded down $5.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $252.34. The stock had a trading volume of 49,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,681. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.31. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.69 and a fifty-two week high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FDX shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays raised shares of FedEx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $286.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

In other news, Director Kim Jabal sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $770,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

