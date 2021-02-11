Everett Harris & Co. CA Trims Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 72,487 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.30.

XOM stock traded down $2.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.06. The company had a trading volume of 792,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,797,672. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The company has a market cap of $207.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.74 and a 200 day moving average of $40.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

