Everipedia Price Hits $0.0065 on Major Exchanges (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $64.11 million and approximately $15.55 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everipedia token can now be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Everipedia alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00052141 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.02 or 0.00262373 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.11 or 0.00096014 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.31 or 0.00075593 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00083740 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,689.51 or 0.95128974 BTC.

Everipedia Token Profile

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,016,832,014 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,840,404,878 tokens. The official website for Everipedia is everipedia.org . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Buying and Selling Everipedia

Everipedia can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.