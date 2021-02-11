EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) to announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for EVO Payments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.19. EVO Payments reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EVO Payments will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for EVO Payments.

EVOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EVO Payments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Compass Point reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. EVO Payments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

In other EVO Payments news, insider Darren Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,195 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,265. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Groot Steven J. De sold 2,000 shares of EVO Payments stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $272,000. Insiders own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in EVO Payments by 147.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,318,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,766,000 after acquiring an additional 785,927 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of EVO Payments by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,930,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,133,000 after purchasing an additional 480,932 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in EVO Payments by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,275,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,460,000 after purchasing an additional 274,707 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in EVO Payments by 2,687.7% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 284,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 274,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in EVO Payments by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 590,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,824,000 after purchasing an additional 270,189 shares in the last quarter. 52.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EVOP traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $27.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,408. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average is $25.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -100.48 and a beta of 1.73. EVO Payments has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $30.00.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

