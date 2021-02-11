Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Shares Up 5.3%

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN)’s stock price shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.24 and last traded at $9.94. 2,480,613 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 2,133,360 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.44.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Evogene in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Get Evogene alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $255.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.54.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Evogene had a negative net margin of 2,649.69% and a negative return on equity of 38.40%. The company had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Evogene Ltd. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Evogene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evogene in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evogene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Evogene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evogene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.98% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Evogene Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a computational biology company. It focuses on product discovery and development in multiple life-science based industries, including human health and agriculture, through the use of its Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform, incorporating a deep understanding of biology leveraged through big data and artificial intelligence, designed to computationally discover and uniquely guide the development of life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.