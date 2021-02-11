Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) to report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Evolent Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.01). Evolent Health posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Evolent Health will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.21). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.15). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Evolent Health.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.10.

NYSE:EVH opened at $19.74 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 2.40. Evolent Health has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $20.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Evolent Health by 2.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,648,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,498,000 after purchasing an additional 161,389 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Evolent Health by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,602,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,804,000 after purchasing an additional 320,848 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Evolent Health by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,012,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,262,000 after purchasing an additional 151,691 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Evolent Health by 8.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 926,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,500,000 after purchasing an additional 71,590 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evolent Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,381,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; delivery network alignments; and integrated cost and revenue management solutions.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evolent Health (EVH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.