Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ)’s (EVVTY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2021


Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. DNB Markets raised shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) stock traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,539. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.56. Evolution Gaming Group AB has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $117.03.

About Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ)

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

