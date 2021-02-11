Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ)’s (EVVTY) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. DNB Markets raised shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) stock traded up $3.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.30. The stock had a trading volume of 8,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,539. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.56. Evolution Gaming Group AB has a 12 month low of $25.46 and a 12 month high of $117.03.

Evolution Gaming Group AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

