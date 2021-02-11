Exactus Inc (OTCMKTS:EXDI) Short Interest Update

Exactus Inc (OTCMKTS:EXDI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 9,500.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 466,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

EXDI opened at $0.20 on Thursday. Exactus has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.39. The company has a market cap of $10.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 4.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.08.

Exactus (OTCMKTS:EXDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Exactus had a negative net margin of 534.62% and a negative return on equity of 1,142.18%. The business had revenue of $0.68 million during the quarter.

Exactus, Inc, is a farmer and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products. The company sells its CBD products through its Green Goddess brand and third-party resellers. Exactus is engaged in producing industrial hemp from farms in Oregon and plans to extract and manufacture directly through cGMP facilities.

