ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $14,865.00

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $741,918.10 and approximately $14,865.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 8.2% against the dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.67 or 0.00268791 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.62 or 0.00067103 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000695 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin (CRYPTO:EXCL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

