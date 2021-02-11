ExeLED Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELED) Short Interest Update

ExeLED Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELED) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 10,700.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 353,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ELED opened at $0.00 on Thursday. ExeLED has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.00.

ExeLED Holdings Inc designs, develops, enhances, and markets commercial grade illumination products that use LED's as their light source in the continental United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company offers LED hanging and recessed ceiling fixtures, recessed wall fixtures, and wall sconces.

