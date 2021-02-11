EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.35

EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.35 and traded as high as $3.97. EXFO shares last traded at $3.90, with a volume of 48,920 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXFO. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of EXFO from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of EXFO from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of EXFO from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EXFO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EXFO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.89.

The firm has a market cap of $223.58 million, a PE ratio of -35.45 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. EXFO had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The business had revenue of $71.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EXFO Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EXFO by 686.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 558,831 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 487,731 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of EXFO in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of EXFO by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. 10.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXFO Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXFO)

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

