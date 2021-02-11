EXMO Coin Price Reaches $0.0043 on Top Exchanges (EXM)

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. EXMO Coin has a total market cap of $3.06 million and $75,802.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EXMO Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, EXMO Coin has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00057192 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $528.82 or 0.01090222 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00054862 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006083 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,567.96 or 0.05294094 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00026339 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 56.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00018876 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00034664 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

EXMO Coin Profile

EXMO Coin is a token. It was first traded on July 5th, 2019. EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,829,942,862 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,563,585 tokens. EXMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/exmo-official . The official website for EXMO Coin is exmo.money/en/?v=1 . EXMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @Exmo_com and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMO Coin is the utility token of the EXMO Exchange. It has launched its token to optimize the users' experience and give them access to the countless benefits of the EXMO exchange. “

Buying and Selling EXMO Coin

EXMO Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

