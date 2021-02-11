EXMR FDN (EXMR) One Day Volume Tops $64,451.00

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded up 135.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. In the last week, EXMR FDN has traded up 174.1% against the dollar. EXMR FDN has a total market capitalization of $280,515.99 and approximately $64,451.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EXMR FDN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0445 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00058371 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $529.72 or 0.01108283 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006264 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00054279 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,566.49 or 0.05369664 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00027062 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00019401 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 58.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.18 or 0.00044311 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

About EXMR FDN

EXMR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. The official website for EXMR FDN is exmrfoundation.org . The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

EXMR FDN Coin Trading

EXMR FDN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EXMR FDN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EXMR FDN using one of the exchanges listed above.

