Exosis (EXO) Trading Down 4.8% Over Last Week

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. One Exosis coin can currently be bought for $0.0302 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Exosis has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar. Exosis has a total market cap of $15,590.77 and approximately $7,039.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Exosis alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,381.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,780.30 or 0.03838380 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.52 or 0.00406464 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $525.91 or 0.01133879 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.80 or 0.00469583 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $181.34 or 0.00390974 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.03 or 0.00273870 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00024070 BTC.

About Exosis

Exosis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official message board is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Exosis Coin Trading

Exosis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exosis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Exosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Exosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.