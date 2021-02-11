Expanse Price Up 7.8% This Week (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 20.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Expanse has a total market cap of $1.50 million and approximately $36,943.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Expanse has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for $0.0796 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,338.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,760.44 or 0.03718803 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $182.29 or 0.00385084 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $526.60 or 0.01112409 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $220.68 or 0.00466164 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.07 or 0.00428974 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.45 or 0.00305144 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00024725 BTC.

Expanse Profile

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . The official website for Expanse is www.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “- Algorithm: Dagger – Block Reward: 8 – Gas Limit: 31415926 – Block Target: 60 seconds – Listen Port: 42786 – RPC Port: 9656 – Reserve: 11 Million (Community Managed) “

Buying and Selling Expanse

Expanse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

