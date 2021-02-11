Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Director Carol Lindstrom Sells 1,000 Shares

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total value of $94,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,585.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of EXPO stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $94.20. The company had a trading volume of 197,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,701. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.80 and a beta of 0.32. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.03 and a 1-year high of $97.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.66 and a 200 day moving average of $81.92.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.63%. On average, equities analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.67%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXPO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,911,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 677,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,831,000 after acquiring an additional 373,892 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exponent by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,006,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $720,868,000 after acquiring an additional 358,829 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Exponent by 43.5% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 372,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,852,000 after purchasing an additional 113,072 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Exponent by 292.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 143,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after purchasing an additional 107,294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

