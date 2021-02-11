Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) were down 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.60 and last traded at $9.69. Approximately 1,533,064 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,373,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.30.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 2.13.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $242.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.01 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,048.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 247,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,805,145. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.