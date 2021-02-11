Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) were down 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.60 and last traded at $9.69. Approximately 1,533,064 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,373,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.30.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 2.13.
In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,048.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 247,892 shares of company stock valued at $1,805,145. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.88% of the company’s stock.
Extreme Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXTR)
Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.
