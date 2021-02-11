EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.34

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.34 and traded as high as $13.95. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $13.08, with a volume of 305,153 shares trading hands.

EYPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 29th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.34. The firm has a market cap of $237.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.40.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $66,000.

About EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT)

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. The company provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery; and Retisert, a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

